General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Juiced Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Dark Blue / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|40 Watt
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hammer Ruthless features the return of the lightbulb-shaped 40 Watt core design, which is the same core that was used in the polished and pearlized Flawless from earlier this year. This higher RG and medium differential design keeps the Ruthless from overlapping with balls like the Web and Web Tour. In terms of coverstock, the Ruthless is the opposite of the Flawless. Its rough Juiced Solid cover comes out of the box at a 2000 Abralon finish, making it earlier and smoother than the Flawless, with more overall hook. The Juiced Solid cover has been used previously a few times by Hammer, most recently on the Black Widow Red Legend Solid and Diesel Torque.
All three of our testers had equally good reactions with the Ruthless on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Cranker started the farthest left to start, setting his ball down on board 28, crossing 18 at the arrows, and using a breakpoint on eight downlane. Tweener started his Ruthless on 19 nineteen off his hand, with a target of 12 at the arrows and a breakpoint on the seven board. Stroker’s lower rev rate style required him
