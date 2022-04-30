General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Carbide Tank
|Reviewed:
|December 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Frixion M4 Solid MCP
|Type:
|Microcell Polymer
|Box Finish:
|1000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Carbide
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Carbide Tank is latest Motiv ball to feature their Microcell Polymer coverstock technology. This version is called Frixion M4 Solid MCP, and it helps give the Carbide Tank the largest hook potential of all the Microcell Polymer balls so far. This new coverstock is paired with the symmetrical Gear core design from the original Tank, Tank Rampage, Tank Blitz, and Fatal Venom. With a sanded 1000 grit box finish, the new Carbide Tank has lower oil absorption than typical reactive resin balls, along with plenty of traction to dig into the oil and provide a sweeping arc-shaped motion on the lane.
Cranker had a fantastic look on our dry test pattern with the Carbide Tank. This shorter oil pattern where he struggles with most bowling balls was no trouble with this ball’s smoother motion. He could play multiple angles, with his best look coming from around the third arrow where he had hold on shots that didn’t quite get far enough outside downlane. When the front of the lane started to hook early, the rougher box finish allowed him to move farther inside and still see plenty of hook and continuation. The motion
