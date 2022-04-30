Motiv Hyper Venom

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hyper Venom
Reviewed:March 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Propulsion MXR Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Hot Pink Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gear
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.034
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hyper Venom brings a new coverstock to Motiv’s Venom line. The Propulsion Pearl veneer has appeared previously in several formulations on numerous balls, including the Supra Rally, Ripcord Launch, and Pride Empire. With the new Propulsion MXR Pearl coverstock wrapped around the Gear Symmetrical core, the new Hyper Venom provides a sharper breakpoint and more back end than previous Venom releases. The 5500 grit polished box finish provided easy length and allowed all three of our testers to get to the pocket by playing straighter angles on the fresh before taking full advantage of the ball design later in our test session as the oil transitioned.

Stroker

Stroker had the best look out of the three testers on the dry test pattern. The Hyper Venom gave him all the hold he wanted if he missed inside of target, along with plenty of recovery if he got it a little wide. Quite often on this pattern, Stroker finds balls that strike on the fresh and then struggle in transition, or vice versa. The Hyper Venom did not have this problem at all. The ball completely ignored any traffic in the front of the lane from Microcell Polymer and urethane balls removing oil from the front. He still had easy length and plenty of back end to tighten up his line and fight through the carrydown.

Stroker had the best reaction of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern as well. His natural ability to play the lanes straighter was exactly what this ball wanted on the fresh. He could play just outside the track and let the strong downlane motion bring the ball back

Additional Motiv Hyper Venom Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.