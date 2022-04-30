motiv ripcord launch

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ripcord Launch
Reviewed:November 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Propulsion MVP Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Black / Purple / Pink
Core Specs
Name:Torx V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Ripcord Launch keeps the Ripcord nameplate, but changes a key feature in the design. Instead of using the Oblivion core found in previous Ripcords, the Ripcord Launch features the Torx V2 weight block, which is an evolution from the Forza line. The Torx V2 design has a 2.51″ RG and a differential of 0.048″. It is wrapped in an updated formulation of the Propulsion coverstock called Propulsion MVP Pearl that is finished at 5500 grit LSP. All three bowlers saw this ball be incredibly responsive to the dry, which produced a big downlane move. This motion was most useful for all three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern, as well as later in transition on the other patterns.

Stroker always likes when a bowling ball can make a big move at the breakpoint, and that is exactly what he saw from the Ripcord Launch. He saw a strong move when the ball came out of the medium pattern, but without seeing the ball over-skid. He could have his angles open on the fresh thanks to the big move downlane, and he had plenty of room for error. In transition, he had no trouble moving left with his feet to find more oil without being afraid of

Motiv Ripcord Launch Comparisons

The BTM Ball Testing Team

