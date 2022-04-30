General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Ripcord Launch
|Reviewed:
|November 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion MVP Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Pink
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Torx V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Ripcord Launch keeps the Ripcord nameplate, but changes a key feature in the design. Instead of using the Oblivion core found in previous Ripcords, the Ripcord Launch features the Torx V2 weight block, which is an evolution from the Forza line. The Torx V2 design has a 2.51″ RG and a differential of 0.048″. It is wrapped in an updated formulation of the Propulsion coverstock called Propulsion MVP Pearl that is finished at 5500 grit LSP. All three bowlers saw this ball be incredibly responsive to the dry, which produced a big downlane move. This motion was most useful for all three bowlers on the medium oil test pattern, as well as later in transition on the other patterns.
Stroker always likes when a bowling ball can make a big move at the breakpoint, and that is exactly what he saw from the Ripcord Launch. He saw a strong move when the ball came out of the medium pattern, but without seeing the ball over-skid. He could have his angles open on the fresh thanks to the big move downlane, and he had plenty of room for error. In transition, he had no trouble moving left with his feet to find more oil without being afraid of
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Ripcord Launch Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Ripcord Launch vs. Motiv Blue Coral Venom
- Motiv Ripcord Launch vs. Motiv Blue Tank
- Motiv Ripcord Launch vs. Motiv Forge Ember
- Motiv Ripcord Launch vs. Motiv Mythic Jackal
- Motiv Ripcord Launch vs. Motiv Pride Empire
- Motiv Ripcord Launch vs. Motiv Sky Raptor
To compare the Motiv Ripcord Launch to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.