motiv-alpha-jackal

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Alpha Jackal
Reviewed:February 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion HV3 Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Blue / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Predator V2
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Alpha Jackal uses the Predator V2 core from the Jackal Ghost and the new Coercion HV3 Solid Reactive coverstock to create Motiv’s newest hook monster. This ball comes out of the box at a 2000 grit sanded finish to give it teeth through the oil, while its low RG core helps it rev up very quickly. The Alpha Jackal provides more hook in the oil than the Golden Jackal, making it an easy choice for longer, heavier volume conditions. Along with the Trident Abyss, which has a smoother ball motion, the Alpha Jackal will provide bowlers with the most total hook in the Motiv product line.

The strong angular move from the Alpha Jackal’s dull solid coverstock gave all three testers room to get it away from the headpin on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The Alpha Jackal picked up about six feet earlier than the Golden Jackal and provided more angle at the breakpoint than the Trident Abyss for all three of our testers. Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker also all started deeper in the oil than they did with both the Jackal Ghost and the Forge on the fresh. This ball’s strong motion downlane was a big help when the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.