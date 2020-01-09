General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Alpha Jackal
|Reviewed:
|February 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion HV3 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Blue / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Alpha Jackal uses the Predator V2 core from the Jackal Ghost and the new Coercion HV3 Solid Reactive coverstock to create Motiv’s newest hook monster. This ball comes out of the box at a 2000 grit sanded finish to give it teeth through the oil, while its low RG core helps it rev up very quickly. The Alpha Jackal provides more hook in the oil than the Golden Jackal, making it an easy choice for longer, heavier volume conditions. Along with the Trident Abyss, which has a smoother ball motion, the Alpha Jackal will provide bowlers with the most total hook in the Motiv product line.
The strong angular move from the Alpha Jackal’s dull solid coverstock gave all three testers room to get it away from the headpin on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The Alpha Jackal picked up about six feet earlier than the Golden Jackal and provided more angle at the breakpoint than the Trident Abyss for all three of our testers. Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker also all started deeper in the oil than they did with both the Jackal Ghost and the Forge on the fresh. This ball’s strong motion downlane was a big help when the
