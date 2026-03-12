General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Orion Nebula
|Reviewed:
|November 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Dynamic Leverage Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Dark Purple / Purple / Pink Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hadron Symmetrical
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Orion Nebula is the second time we’ve seen the Hadron Symmetrical weight block from Motiv. We first saw it in the original Nebula from December 2025. This time, it is wrapped in the Dynamic Leverage Solid Reactive coverstock, coming out of the box with a 3000-grit sanded finish. This cover and box finish combination picks up much earlier than the original Nebula, digging in harder through the oil and retaining less energy for the breakpoint and back end. The Orion Nebula was a ball we could start with on the fresh to create lots of hook and traction while seeing a predictable motion. We felt that this was the closest option to being a replacement for the Raptor Reign in the current Motiv line. The Orion Nebula was a little longer and a little smoother off the spot, with just a touch less total hook. We had it smoother than the Jackal Ghost V2 and not as strong as the Forge Fuel. The dull solid cover and fast-revving core made it easy to get to the pocket on our patterns that have more oil volume.
Cranker
Cranker had a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He could use his rev rate to get the ball to recover a bit more than they could, and his ball finished stronger through the pins as well. He was about one board right of where he played this pattern with the Raptor Reign. If he was too far left, the ball would sometimes deflect slightly as it entered the pocket. He made the small move right with his laydown point and saw the ball finish very nicely. Once the ball started to over-hook, he was able to move farther left and use the friction from the
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Motiv Orion Nebula Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Evoke Mayhem
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Forge Fuel
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Jackal Ghost V2
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Nebula
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Raptor Pursuit
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Raptor Reign
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Supra Sport
- Motiv Orion Nebula vs. Motiv Venom Hysteria
To compare the Motiv Orion Nebula to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Orion Nebula Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.