General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Trident Odyssey
|Reviewed:
|February 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion FYS Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Dark Blue / Light Blue / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turbulent
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Trident Odyssey brings back the Turbulent core from the Trident, Trident Quest, and Trident Abyss. This asymmetrical core design has a lower RG (2.49″) and a higher differential (0.054″) than the Sidewinder asymmetrical core used in the Trident Nemesis and Trident Horizon. The Trident Odyssey uses a new coverstock called Coercion FYS Solid Reactive. This new “Full Yield Solid” version of the Coercion veneer created plenty of traction for all three testers in the middle of the lane, while also providing a strong breakpoint shape. The new shell comes out of the box at a 2000 grit sanded finish, giving it plenty of teeth for use on higher volumes of oil.
Stroker had the best overall reaction across the test patterns with the Trident Odyssey, but he was just behind the two higher rev rate testers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. While he had plenty of room for error and lots of traction, his pin carry very slightly lagged behind Tweener and Cranker. The Trident Odyssey provided plenty of total hook for his game on the fresh, and his look got even better as a bit more friction built up as the pattern transitioned. He kept the ball at its box finish the entire time, seeing more total hook than any other ball
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Trident Odyssey Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Forge Flare
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Iron Forge
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Jackal Ghost
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Jackal Legacy
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Pride
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Ripcord Velocity
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Supra Enzo
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Trident Abyss
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Trident Horizon
- Motiv Trident Odyssey vs. Motiv Trident Nemesis
To compare the Motiv Trident Odyssey to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Trident Odyssey Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.