Motiv Trident Odyssey

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Trident Odyssey
Reviewed:February 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion FYS Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Dark Blue / Light Blue / Red
Core Specs
Name:Turbulent
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.017

The Trident Odyssey brings back the Turbulent core from the Trident, Trident Quest, and Trident Abyss. This asymmetrical core design has a lower RG (2.49″) and a higher differential (0.054″) than the Sidewinder asymmetrical core used in the Trident Nemesis and Trident Horizon. The Trident Odyssey uses a new coverstock called Coercion FYS Solid Reactive. This new “Full Yield Solid” version of the Coercion veneer created plenty of traction for all three testers in the middle of the lane, while also providing a strong breakpoint shape. The new shell comes out of the box at a 2000 grit sanded finish, giving it plenty of teeth for use on higher volumes of oil.

Stroker had the best overall reaction across the test patterns with the Trident Odyssey, but he was just behind the two higher rev rate testers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. While he had plenty of room for error and lots of traction, his pin carry very slightly lagged behind Tweener and Cranker. The Trident Odyssey provided plenty of total hook for his game on the fresh, and his look got even better as a bit more friction built up as the pattern transitioned. He kept the ball at its box finish the entire time, seeing more total hook than any other ball

Additional Motiv Trident Odyssey Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.