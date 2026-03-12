General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Venom Hysteria
|Reviewed:
|April 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion MXV Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Sky Blue Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Venom Hysteria is the newest Venom to join the Motiv product line. It uses the same Gear core shape as the Venom Shock and the Hyper Venom, which are the two other symmetrical Venoms in the current lineup. The cover is the same Propulsion MXV Pearl formulation that was used on the Evoke Hysteria. This more aggressive cover gave us more total hook from the Venom Hysteria over the two other symmetrical Venoms. We really liked this ball when we had some free friction to throw it at, but it needed a bit more surface texture on our fresh heavy oil pattern than what the 5000-grit box finish provided.
Cranker
Cranker loved his reaction with the Venom Hysteria on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball’s motion was clean through the front and strong off the breakpoint, but it didn’t overreact when it saw the friction. He had traction and hook when he missed inside of his target, along with nearly unlimited recovery from farther right. The added traction allowed him to start farther left than he could with the Fatal Venom, but the ball wasn’t as strong off the spot as the Evoke Hysteria. This motion continued for him as the pattern started breaking down. He had no trouble moving farther left when the lanes started hooking more, and he still saw plenty of recovery at the back end and strong angle through the pin deck. Balls like the Supra Sport and Venom Shock were earlier and smoother compared to this new release. He felt like he could use
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Venom Hysteria Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Venom Hysteria vs. Motiv Apex Jackal
- Motiv Venom Hysteria vs. Motiv Evoke Hysteria
- Motiv Venom Hysteria vs. Motiv Evoke Mayhem
- Motiv Venom Hysteria vs. Motiv Hyper Venom
- Motiv Venom Hysteria vs. Motiv Nebula
- Motiv Venom Hysteria vs. Motiv Shadow Tank
- Motiv Venom Hysteria vs. Motiv Supra Sport
To compare the Motiv Venom Hysteria to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Venom Hysteria Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.