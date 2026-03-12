Motiv Venom Hysteria

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Venom Hysteria
Reviewed:April 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Propulsion MXV Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSS
Color:Black / Purple / Sky Blue Pearl
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Core Specs
Name:Gear
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.034
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Venom Hysteria is the newest Venom to join the Motiv product line. It uses the same Gear core shape as the Venom Shock and the Hyper Venom, which are the two other symmetrical Venoms in the current lineup. The cover is the same Propulsion MXV Pearl formulation that was used on the Evoke Hysteria. This more aggressive cover gave us more total hook from the Venom Hysteria over the two other symmetrical Venoms. We really liked this ball when we had some free friction to throw it at, but it needed a bit more surface texture on our fresh heavy oil pattern than what the 5000-grit box finish provided.

Cranker

Cranker loved his reaction with the Venom Hysteria on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball’s motion was clean through the front and strong off the breakpoint, but it didn’t overreact when it saw the friction. He had traction and hook when he missed inside of his target, along with nearly unlimited recovery from farther right. The added traction allowed him to start farther left than he could with the Fatal Venom, but the ball wasn’t as strong off the spot as the Evoke Hysteria. This motion continued for him as the pattern started breaking down. He had no trouble moving farther left when the lanes started hooking more, and he still saw plenty of recovery at the back end and strong angle through the pin deck. Balls like the Supra Sport and Venom Shock were earlier and smoother compared to this new release. He felt like he could use

Additional Motiv Venom Hysteria Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.