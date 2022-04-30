radical crypto boom

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Crypto Boom
Reviewed:June 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - HyperKinetic
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Smoke / Purple / Sapphire
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Crypto Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.481
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000

The Radical Crypto Boom is the shiny pearlized follow-up to the original Crypto. It shares the Crypto Symmetric core design with the original, but this ball is wrapped in a pearlized HK22-based coverstock formulation that comes out of the box with final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The pearl cover with the shiny box finish matched up best for our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern. All three bowlers felt that they needed to see a decent amount of friction from the lane surface for the ball to have the right motion through the pins.

Tweener found the Crypto Boom most useful on the medium oil pattern with the box finish. He could start with straighter angles on fresh, letting the strong back end recovery get the ball to the pocket. He couldn’t swing the ball too much or it would skid too far down the lane, but this problem went away once there was some additional friction available in transition. It took about a game and a half before he could move closer to the middle of the lane and open up his angles. The box finish was the best option for this motion, providing more angle and total hook than the Rattler. Tweener had a good reaction on the dry pattern with the Crypto Boom as well. The Factory Compound finish pushed the ball to the breakpoint, making a strong move when it got downlane. He was deeper with his laydown on this pattern compared to the medium pattern, having plenty of recovery from the added friction. The shape at the breakpoint

