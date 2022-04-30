General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|ZigZag
|Reviewed:
|December 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - HyperKinetic
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Silver / Lime
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|ZigZag Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The ZigZag introduces a new asymmetrical core design to the Radical line and wraps it in a reactive hybrid HK22 coverstock. Finished with Factory Compound like the Bigfoot Hybrid, the ZigZag produces more angularity and overall hook, thanks to its asymmetrical core shape. With an RG of 2.501″, a total differential of 0.045″, and an intermediate differential of 0.015″, the shiny ZigZag handled our heavy oil pattern better than expected, but it stood out the most to our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern.
Cranker had a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. His higher rev rate gave him a bit more area at the breakpoint, with more midlane hook than the Katana Assault and a sharper change of direction downlane than the Katana Strike and Outer Limits. When balls like the Bigfoot Hybrid and Innovator didn’t quite have enough motion, the ZigZag easily drove through the pocket. He really liked how the ball continued to get through the front of the lane as the session progressed, giving easy length when duller balls were picking up too early. Cranker also had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the heavy oil pattern with the ZigZag at the box finish. Once he got the ball started farther right and a bit straighter up the lane, the strong midlane and back end motion provided enough hook to get the ball through the pins. While he was able to play this line, he felt like the ZigZag matched up better after duller balls went down the lane and there was a bit more friction in the track area. This extra traction allowed him to play
