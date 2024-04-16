General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|ZigZag Solid
|Reviewed:
|November 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - HyperKinetic Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|ZigZag Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Radical ZigZag Solid brings back the ZigZag Asymmetric core design and surrounds it with the HK22 – HyperKinetic Solid coverstock. This shell comes out of the box at a dull 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The ZigZag Solid provides an impressive downlane motion, especially considering how strong the cover, core, and box finish are. As early as this ball wanted to get started, it still had plenty of continuation at the breakpoint and the back end. This ball was best when there was plenty of oil in the front, but we could stay with it much longer than we thought we would be able to across our heavy oil, medium oil, and sport conditions.
Stroker
Stroker really liked the amount of hook he saw from the ZigZag Solid on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish chewed right through the oil, allowing him to play a small swing off his hand and see plenty of recovery on misses to the outside. The move at the breakpoint and the back end was very defined and continuous. He saw this ball turn the corner harder than his Max Bias, creating more angle through the pins. He also had more overall hook than the Radical Conspiracy on this condition. The adjustments to transition were small parallel moves, making it very easy for him to stay in the pocket with the ZigZag Solid on this condition with the box finish.
Stroker had a better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the ZigZag Solid. His release created hold left of target that the other two bowlers weren’t able to replicate. He had to make sure not to get the ball right too quickly, or it did try to over-hook. Moving his laydown point farther left and keeping his angles tighter
