General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Hyped Up
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|V-R1 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hyped Up
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hyped Up marks the return of the Hyped nameplate to Roto Grip’s HP2 line for the upcoming season. We were big fans of the Hyped Pearl and Hyped Hybrid from 2021, and we were really looking forward to this new version. The Hyped Up core has a lower RG and a higher differential compared to the original Hyped core shape. It also uses a stronger coverstock to go along with its stronger core design. The V-R1 Hybrid coverstock was previously used on the Gremlin Tour-X, and it comes out of the box with a 4000 Abralon finish. The Hyped Up picks up earlier and is smoother than the Hyped Hybrid and Hyped Pearl from the original Hyped lineup. In the current Roto Grip line, we had it under the Gremlin Tour-X and the Transformer in total hook.
Cranker
Cranker liked the strong midlane traction of the Hyped Up on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball picked up very well, and his high rev rate created strong continuation at the back end and through the pin deck. He was left of the Gremlin with his laydown point, but he wasn’t getting the Hyped Up as far to the right at the breakpoint. The 4000-grit Abralon box finish kept the ball from being as angular at the breakpoint and helped blend out the motion off the spot. He could slow down his speed, get around the ball a little more at the release, and get it to cover more boards and have better continuation when it started hitting weak. He felt
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Roto Grip Hyped Up Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Hyped Up vs. Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X
- Roto Grip Hyped Up vs. Roto Grip Hustle SOS
- Roto Grip Hyped Up vs. Roto Grip Hustle VP
- Roto Grip Hyped Up vs. Roto Grip Rockstar Amped
- Roto Grip Hyped Up vs. Roto Grip Transform Pearl
- Roto Grip Hyped Up vs. Roto Grip Transformer
To compare the Roto Grip Hyped Up to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Hyped Up Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.