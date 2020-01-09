General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Nuclear Cell
|Reviewed:
|March 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax-P20
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Purple Haze / Burnt Orange / Red Hot
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Nucleus
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Nuclear Cell is the latest ball to use the asymmetrical Nucleus weight block from Roto Grip. This core has come in many incarnations of the Cell line, each paired with new coverstocks. The Nuclear Cell is no different, as it pairs this proven weight block with the new eTrax-P20 cover. This formulation is a very aggressive pearl that comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. The new cover is stronger in both traction through the oil and reaction to the dry than the previous versions of the e-Trax Pearl cover, such as eTrax-P18 that was used on the Idol Pearl and Halo Pearl.
All three of our testers liked this release the most on our fresh medium oil condition. Even with the polished cover, the Nuclear Cell didn’t over-skid on this pattern for any of the three testers, but it was cleaner to the breakpoint than both the Halo Vision and the Idol Pro. With more traction in the oil than expected, the Nuclear Cell read the midlane well without over-skidding. It provided excellent reaction on the fresh. On this pattern, the trade-off for the extra traction was that the testers weren’t able to stay with this ball as long
