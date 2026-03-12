Storm Ion Max Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ion Max Pearl
Reviewed:March 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Cobalt / Aqua / Ivory
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Core Specs
Name:Element Max AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.014

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

Storm’s new Ion Max Pearl shares the Element Max AI core shape with the original Ion Max. This is a very strong asymmetrical design that creates a lot of flare, with an RG of 2.47″, a total differential of 0.055″, and an intermediate differential of 0.014″. Compared to the Ion Max, the coverstock has changed from NRG Solid to NRG Pearl, and the box finish is swapped from 2000 Abralon to Power Edge. We liked how well this ball picked up in the midlane for a polished pearl bowling ball. This motion allowed all three of our testers to have a lot of success on our fresh medium oil pattern. While we didn’t find the Ion Max Pearl to be particularly versatile, we did find that it provided a shape and motion that isn’t currently available from other balls in the Storm lineup.

Stroker

Stroker loved the amount of traction he saw from the Ion Max Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball offered good length, but it never wanted to push too far down the lane. It wasn’t snappy off the end of the pattern, rolling off of it instead, which made it very easy to control downlane. His misses left of target were still able to dig into the oil and create enough traction to get the ball to the pocket and through the pins. He was farther left with his laydown and his breakpoint with the Ion Max Pearl compared to the Phaze II Pearl, the Next Factor, and the EquinoX. With all of those

Additional Storm Ion Max Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.