Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Omega Crux
Reviewed:March 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:GI-20 Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:3000 Abralon
Color:White / Copper / Graphite
Core Specs
Name:Catalyst
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.017

The Omega Crux is the latest Storm ball in the Crux line to use the asymmetrical Catalyst weight block. This proven design is paired with the brand new GI-20 (Game Improvement – 2020) Pearl Reactive cover. The 3000 Abralon finish makes the Omega Crux one of the few pearlized balls to come out of the box with a sanded finish. This surface gives the Omega Crux more traction than balls with polished covers like the Phaze III and IQ Tour Emerald, but less total hook than balls with stronger coverstocks like the Gravity Evolve and the Crux Prime.

All three testers had their best reactions with the Omega Crux on the medium oil condition. On the fresh, the Omega Crux picked up hard in the midlane, providing a strong continuous move at the breakpoint and back end for all three bowlers. This ball didn’t read as early as the Crux Prime or Gravity Evolve on the fresh. Stroker liked how much traction he had in the oil, while still seeing a strong back end reaction. Tweener was equally impressed with the Omega Crux, as the extra surface gave him a more predictable reaction to the pocket on the fresh than he had with the polished Phaze III.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.