General Info

Brand:
Name:Legion Pearl
Reviewed:September 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Prime Response Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple / Silver
Core Specs
Name:LT-2
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.500
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.011

The Legion Pearl brings back the asymmetrical LT-2 core from the Logix and older Legion series. This design has an RG of 2.500″, which is higher than the Strata but lower than the Proof, with a differential of 0.046″ that is lower than both of those balls and an intermediate differential of 0.011″. The coverstock has been updated to the Prime Response Pearl formulation, which comes out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. This shinier pearl coverstock clears the front of the lane easily and makes a strong move off the friction.

Cranker found a really nice line to the pocket with the Legion Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. It cleared the front pretty easily and made a very strong turn at the back end. He started just a few boards right with his feet, but with similar targets at the arrows and breakpoint, compared to the Strata Hybrid. The Legion Pearl did a great job of having continuation through the pin deck, even as the front of the lane started to dry out. The box finish was best for him for the entire session

