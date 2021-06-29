General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Legion Pearl
|Reviewed:
|September 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|LT-2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Legion Pearl brings back the asymmetrical LT-2 core from the Logix and older Legion series. This design has an RG of 2.500″, which is higher than the Strata but lower than the Proof, with a differential of 0.046″ that is lower than both of those balls and an intermediate differential of 0.011″. The coverstock has been updated to the Prime Response Pearl formulation, which comes out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. This shinier pearl coverstock clears the front of the lane easily and makes a strong move off the friction.
Cranker found a really nice line to the pocket with the Legion Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. It cleared the front pretty easily and made a very strong turn at the back end. He started just a few boards right with his feet, but with similar targets at the arrows and breakpoint, compared to the Strata Hybrid. The Legion Pearl did a great job of having continuation through the pin deck, even as the front of the lane started to dry out. The box finish was best for him for the entire session
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Legion Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Legion Pearl vs. Track Proof Hybrid
- Track Legion Pearl vs. Track Strata
- Track Legion Pearl vs. Track Strata Hybrid
To compare the Track Legion Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Legion Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.