Track Paragon Fire

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Paragon Fire
Reviewed:June 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Prime Response Solid (HK22C2)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Red / Scarlet / Crimson
Empty
Core Specs
Name:I-Core 3.0
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.486
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.015

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Paragon Fire is the newest introduction into the Paragon line for Track. This ball uses the same I-Core 3.0 design as the Paragon Shadow, but the coverstock changes to Prime Response Solid (HK22C2) from QR-12 Hybrid (HK22C). This new Paragon is also finished with 500/2000 SiaAir instead of the 500/1500 SiaAir finish from the Paragon Shadow. These changes allowed it to clear the front a bit more and turn the corner harder compared to the Paragon Shadow. We still liked this ball best on the heavy oil pattern and when there was a lot of oil volume available in the front of the lane.

Tweener

Tweener liked the easy traction that the Paragon Fire created in the midlane on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He never saw the ball try to skid too far down the lane and miss the breakpoint. The ball picking up so well allowed it to make a strong move at the breakpoint and give him a lot of downlane recovery. He saw a stronger move off the breakpoint than the Paragon Shadow, creating more entry angle into the pocket. He liked this ball even more as the session progressed. As the track area started to open up and he could get steeper with his angles, he really liked the downlane motion and recovery. The box finish was very good at making a strong motion, even toward the end of the session. He didn’t need to alter the surface and was able to keep moving farther left with his laydown point to keep the Paragon Fire in the pocket. In a competitive setting on this pattern, he would start with the Synthesis before getting into the Paragon Fire when he needed

Additional Track Paragon Fire Resources

Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.