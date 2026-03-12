General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Paragon Fire
|Reviewed:
|June 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Solid (HK22C2)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Scarlet / Crimson
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 3.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Paragon Fire is the newest introduction into the Paragon line for Track. This ball uses the same I-Core 3.0 design as the Paragon Shadow, but the coverstock changes to Prime Response Solid (HK22C2) from QR-12 Hybrid (HK22C). This new Paragon is also finished with 500/2000 SiaAir instead of the 500/1500 SiaAir finish from the Paragon Shadow. These changes allowed it to clear the front a bit more and turn the corner harder compared to the Paragon Shadow. We still liked this ball best on the heavy oil pattern and when there was a lot of oil volume available in the front of the lane.
Tweener
Tweener liked the easy traction that the Paragon Fire created in the midlane on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He never saw the ball try to skid too far down the lane and miss the breakpoint. The ball picking up so well allowed it to make a strong move at the breakpoint and give him a lot of downlane recovery. He saw a stronger move off the breakpoint than the Paragon Shadow, creating more entry angle into the pocket. He liked this ball even more as the session progressed. As the track area started to open up and he could get steeper with his angles, he really liked the downlane motion and recovery. The box finish was very good at making a strong motion, even toward the end of the session. He didn’t need to alter the surface and was able to keep moving farther left with his laydown point to keep the Paragon Fire in the pocket. In a competitive setting on this pattern, he would start with the Synthesis before getting into the Paragon Fire when he needed
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Track Paragon Fire Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Paragon Fire vs. Track Criterion Inverse
- Track Paragon Fire vs. Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice
- Track Paragon Fire vs. Track Paragon Shadow
- Track Paragon Fire vs. Track Stealth Mode Hybrid
- Track Paragon Fire vs. Track Synthesis
- Track Paragon Fire vs. Track Theorem Solid
To compare the Track Paragon Fire to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Paragon Fire Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.