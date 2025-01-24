General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-12 Hybrid (HK22C)
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Ice / Smoke
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 3.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Track Paragon Shadow is the second hybrid-covered ball to enter the Paragon line. Its coverstock has been updated to QR-12 Hybrid (HK22C), which comes out of the box at a 500/1500 SiaAir finish. This cover surrounds the asymmetrical I-Core 3.0 design that has been used in all of the Paragon releases. This combination provides much more traction and total hook compared to the Paragon Hybrid, along with more angularity and total hook than the original Paragon. Bowlers looking for a ball that is more responsive to the dry than the Criterion will like what this one offers.
Cranker
Cranker liked how much downlane motion he had with the Paragon Shadow on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The ball had no trouble picking up in the midlane and turning over strong at the breakpoint. With the more angular change of direction downlane, he was able to swing the ball more to the right than he could with balls that were smoother in shape. He really liked how well the ball went through the pins because of its added downlane motion. He was able to migrate farther left with no problem as the front of the lane started to hook more. Moving left allowed the ball to find more oil and push it to the breakpoint. While he could keep moving left when the ball started to go high, he could also then switch into something with less surface, like the Criterion Hybrid or the Theorem Pearl, if he wanted to stay closer to the friction. He kept the ball at the box finish the entire session on this pattern, moving left and opening up his angles to continue striking with the Paragon Shadow.
While Cranker had a decent reaction on the medium oil pattern, he wasn’t at the pace of the other two bowlers with strike percentage. He
