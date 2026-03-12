General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Stealth Mode Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|March 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Super Response Hybrid (HK22C)
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Cadet Grey / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stealth
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Stealth Mode Hybrid is the glossy follow-up to the successful Stealth Mode for Track. This ball uses the same symmetrical Stealth core shape as previous balls in the Stealth line. The coverstock has been updated to an HK22C-based version of Super Response Hybrid, which is the same shell that was used on the Criterion Hybrid. This ball is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, which provided lots of length for all three of our bowlers. We found the length and very strong move off the dry at the end of the pattern to match up best on our medium oil pattern. We needed much more traction from surface adjustments on our sport pattern before the Stealth Mode Hybrid was in play on that condition.
Stroker
Stroker liked how strong the Stealth Mode Hybrid was at the end of the pattern on the fresh medium oil condition. He left a few solid 9 pins on the fresh, seeing a very strong change of direction when the ball came out of the pattern. He started off straighter in the front, playing around the second arrow and getting the ball out to board eight on the fresh. He was farther right than he was with the duller balls in the Track line, as well as a little straighter in the front than he was with the Criterion Inverse. He was able to camp out in this part of the lane for the entire session. The Stealth Mode Hybrid going down the lane on its own didn’t change the pattern much at all, letting him stay in the same area the entire time. When duller balls like the Paragon Shadow and the Synthesis were also in play, they ate up the oil in the front of the lane, and
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Stealth Mode Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Stealth Mode Hybrid vs. Track Criterion Hybrid
- Track Stealth Mode Hybrid vs. Track Criterion Inverse
- Track Stealth Mode Hybrid vs. Track Cypher Pearl
- Track Stealth Mode Hybrid vs. Track Paragon Shadow
- Track Stealth Mode Hybrid vs. Track Stealth Mode
- Track Stealth Mode Hybrid vs. Track Synthesis
- Track Stealth Mode Hybrid vs. Track Theorem Solid
To compare the Track Stealth Mode Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Stealth Mode Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.