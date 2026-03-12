General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Synthesis Prime
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Pearl (HK22C2)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Silver / Blue / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core Gen4
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Synthesis Prime uses the Prime Response Pearl (HK22C2) coverstock, which is a change from the QR-12 Solid (HK22C) cover that was used on the Synthesis. Both Synthesis balls share the I-Core Gen4 asymmetrical weight block. The Synthesis Prime has a rougher box finish for a pearl, with 1500 and 3000 SiaAir as the final two finishing steps. The Kinetic Sapphire Ice is the only other pearl ball in the current Track line, and it is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. With its more aggressive coverstock, core shape, and box finish, the Synthesis Prime is easily the bigger-hooking of the two pearls. While this ball responded more off the dry than the original Synthesis, the original’s duller solid cover allowed it to cover more total boards. Although this ball’s rougher coverstock made it a decent option on our heavy oil pattern, it was still best for us on the medium oil condition for all three testers.
Cranker
Cranker liked the Synthesis Prime the most out of our three bowlers. On the medium oil pattern, his higher rev rate gave him slightly better pin carry than the other two bowlers on the fresh. He started farther left with his laydown point and had his angles more open than he did with the Kinetic Sapphire Ice or the Stealth Mode Hybrid. This ball created much more traction in the midlane than the two glossy bowling balls, picking up earlier. He saw a strong move at the breakpoint, with the back end providing plenty of recovery to get the ball to the pocket. His ball finished really hard at the pins. It never got forward on him, and he sent messengers across the deck into the 9 and 10 pins on a few shots. He kept moving left
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Track Synthesis Prime Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Synthesis Prime vs. Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice
- Track Synthesis Prime vs. Track Paragon Fire
- Track Synthesis Prime vs. Track Stealth Mode Hybrid
- Track Synthesis Prime vs. Track Synthesis
- Track Synthesis Prime vs. Track Theorem Delta
To compare the Track Synthesis Prime to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Synthesis Prime Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.