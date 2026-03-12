Track Synthesis Prime

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Synthesis Prime
Reviewed:October 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Prime Response Pearl (HK22C2)
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Silver / Blue / Teal
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Core Specs
Name:I-Core Gen4
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.020

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Synthesis Prime uses the Prime Response Pearl (HK22C2) coverstock, which is a change from the QR-12 Solid (HK22C) cover that was used on the Synthesis. Both Synthesis balls share the I-Core Gen4 asymmetrical weight block. The Synthesis Prime has a rougher box finish for a pearl, with 1500 and 3000 SiaAir as the final two finishing steps. The Kinetic Sapphire Ice is the only other pearl ball in the current Track line, and it is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. With its more aggressive coverstock, core shape, and box finish, the Synthesis Prime is easily the bigger-hooking of the two pearls. While this ball responded more off the dry than the original Synthesis, the original’s duller solid cover allowed it to cover more total boards. Although this ball’s rougher coverstock made it a decent option on our heavy oil pattern, it was still best for us on the medium oil condition for all three testers.

Cranker

Cranker liked the Synthesis Prime the most out of our three bowlers. On the medium oil pattern, his higher rev rate gave him slightly better pin carry than the other two bowlers on the fresh. He started farther left with his laydown point and had his angles more open than he did with the Kinetic Sapphire Ice or the Stealth Mode Hybrid. This ball created much more traction in the midlane than the two glossy bowling balls, picking up earlier. He saw a strong move at the breakpoint, with the back end providing plenty of recovery to get the ball to the pocket. His ball finished really hard at the pins. It never got forward on him, and he sent messengers across the deck into the 9 and 10 pins on a few shots. He kept moving left

Track Synthesis Prime Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Track Synthesis Prime to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Track Synthesis Prime Resources

Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.