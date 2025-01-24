General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Theorem Solid
|Reviewed:
|September 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Super Response Solid (HK22C)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Royal / Grape
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|MC2 Asym
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.473
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Theorem Solid is the third ball in the Theorem line for Track. This ball uses the same MC2 Asym core shape as the previous two Theorems and pairs it with the Super Response Solid (HK22C) coverstock. It comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish, allowing it to create big traction in the midlane and be very continuous downlane. The more oil volume we saw in the front of the lane, the better the reaction was with the Theorem Solid. When the oil started to dissipate, we needed to make our angles steeper in the front or use surface changes to get the ball to push far enough down the lane. All three of our bowlers really liked the amount of drive and continuation that this ball provided across our test patterns.
Stroker
Stroker was very happy with the amount of boards he could cover on the heavy oil pattern with the Theorem Solid out of the box. This ball was a very nice fit right between the reaction shapes of his Paragon Shadow and Stealth Mode on this pattern. The ball dug into the oil very easily, providing traction and recovery when he missed his target. It created enough traction to still drive through the pins even when he missed inside of target and the ball spent more time in the slickest part of the pattern. His speed was slow enough that the ball was also able to get back to the pocket if he got his angles a little bit too open and he sent it farther right downlane. As the pattern started to break down, he needed to start moving farther left with his laydown point and creating more angle in the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Theorem Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Theorem Solid vs. Track Criterion
- Track Theorem Solid vs. Track Criterion Hybrid
- Track Theorem Solid vs. Track Cypher Pearl
- Track Theorem Solid vs. Track Paragon Shadow
- Track Theorem Solid vs. Track Stealth Mode
- Track Theorem Solid vs. Track Theorem
- Track Theorem Solid vs. Track Theorem Pearl
To compare the Track Theorem Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Theorem Solid Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.