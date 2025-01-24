Track Theorem Solid

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Theorem Solid
Reviewed:September 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:Super Response Solid (HK22C)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Royal / Grape
Core Specs
Name:MC2 Asym
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.473
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.017

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Theorem Solid is the third ball in the Theorem line for Track. This ball uses the same MC2 Asym core shape as the previous two Theorems and pairs it with the Super Response Solid (HK22C) coverstock. It comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish, allowing it to create big traction in the midlane and be very continuous downlane. The more oil volume we saw in the front of the lane, the better the reaction was with the Theorem Solid. When the oil started to dissipate, we needed to make our angles steeper in the front or use surface changes to get the ball to push far enough down the lane. All three of our bowlers really liked the amount of drive and continuation that this ball provided across our test patterns.

Stroker

Stroker was very happy with the amount of boards he could cover on the heavy oil pattern with the Theorem Solid out of the box. This ball was a very nice fit right between the reaction shapes of his Paragon Shadow and Stealth Mode on this pattern. The ball dug into the oil very easily, providing traction and recovery when he missed his target. It created enough traction to still drive through the pins even when he missed inside of target and the ball spent more time in the slickest part of the pattern. His speed was slow enough that the ball was also able to get back to the pocket if he got his angles a little bit too open and he sent it farther right downlane. As the pattern started to break down, he needed to start moving farther left with his laydown point and creating more angle in the

