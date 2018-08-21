A Primer for the 2019 USBC Open Championships

Having just finished bowling in the 2019 USBC Open Championships, I thought it might be helpful to share my experiences. However, I’d like to start with a few important disclaimers:

I was only able to bowl twice in the month leading up to traveling to Las Vegas to bowl in this event. Both were three-game league sessions. This is not exactly the preparation I’d recommend for people trying to make the most of their tournament experience.

I also arrived in Las Vegas with only one bowling ball. This is obviously not the arsenal of a competitive bowler. On the bright side, though, a teammate had drilled me a ball and brought it down with him. This doubled the size of my arsenal, but my first use of the new ball came during team event. Again, this is not exactly the type of preparation I’d recommend.

This was my first tournament as a bowler in about 10 years. I was more excited and nervous than I expected to be, and it took some time to settle in. Even as a coach who has helped countless bowlers through these emotions, there is just no substitute for competition reps (i.e. tournament experience) when it comes to getting comfortable quickly at an event like this.

With these disclaimers in mind, let’s take a look at what you might expect from this year’s tournament, through the eyes of a coach bowling in his first tournament in a decade. We’ll talk about the equipment I used (and what I’d recommend bringing), the general topography of the South Point Bowling Plaza, and my thoughts on this year’s oil patterns.

Topography

I bowled my team event on lanes 43 and 44 and my doubles and singles events on lanes 17 and 18. I believe these two pairs are pretty typical of most pairs at South Point: there are minor differences that could affect your moves on each lane, ...