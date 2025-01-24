Building the Ultimate Pre-Shot Routine

While many of you probably have some form of pre-shot routine that you already use, this part of your game should be treated no differently than working on your physical game. Every once in a while, you should review it to see if any bad habits have crept in, and also to see how it can be improved.

Even professional bowlers can refine their pre-shot routine to unlock another level of performance, and it’s one of the easiest areas for league bowlers and weekend warriors to focus on to see an improvement. As much as your physical game and technique affect your ability to repeat shots, your pre-shot routine can be just as important. Being in the right mental space—and being focused on the right things—before you roll the ball has a huge influence on the quality of your performance.

To start, let’s talk about the basic components of the pre-shot routine and then look at some of the important variables you need to consider when creating the best routine for you. Just as every bowler’s physical style will have unique elements, so should their pre-shot routine.

Why use a pre-shot routine?

Between shots, there are inevitable distractions, and I don’t mean this in a negative way.

These could be internal distractions such as thoughts about work, or external ones like conversations with friends and teammates. There’s no point in trying to remain completely focused on bowling for the entirety of a competition block. Therefore, what you need is a method to bring your focus back to your next shot.

The role of the pre-shot routine is two-fold:

Refocus on your bowling : You want to bring your conscious thoughts to your physical cues, and narrow your focus back to your lane and target.

: You want to bring your conscious thoughts to your physical cues, and narrow your focus back to your lane and target. Enter your best emotional state: This is often overlooked. The pre-shot routine is also meant to bring you back into the right emotional space for your best execution. This is usually some level of calm and confidence.

Without these components, your focus will wander in your approach, or you’ll be rolling the ball while not fully engaged in your execution. An effective pre-shot routine virtually eliminates these distractions. If you’ve got a pre-shot routine but still suffer from these kinds of issues while bowling, then ...