In the first installment of this Bowl Like a Pro series, we discussed the difference between technique and style, highlighting the release position as a key technical element of the game. We also talked about personal differences, such as swing plane and body position, using PBA stars EJ Tackett and Bill O’Neill as examples.

Technique and style aside, one of the things that separate professional bowlers from the rest of us is their ability to repeat shots. While telecasts tracking every shot have shown that pros do have some variance in their deliveries, professional bowlers are incredibly good at repeating shots. This is especially true when they are comfortable with their ball reaction and are in a good place mentally.

The foundation of shot repetition is your technique. In particular, it largely comes down to your swing plane and release consistency. However, once you’ve achieved consistency in these areas, your decision-making on the lanes and your mental game have a significant impact on freeing up your armswing to do what you know it can do.

In our last article, we looked at Bill O’Neill and EJ Tackett to compare their body positions and to contrast their swings. Bill O’Neill’s game has a much more traditional swing plane, while EJ Tackett has a loopier swing. Given the success of these two bowlers over the years, it’s clear that there can be some deviation in a person’s swing while still being repeatable. Also, as we’ll soon see, in addition to having a swing that is easily repeated, the other key to repeating shots is having a consistent release.

Improving your armswing

While most of the focus when it comes to the armswing is on the direction of the swing, an even more important element is the vertical swing plane. The vertical swing plane is how steeply the swing comes down into the release phase of your approach. When it comes to ...