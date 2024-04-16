In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

How do I choose a lineup of bowling balls when I’m limited on the number of balls I can bring?

This kind of scenario isn’t that common outside of college bowling, but it’s still an issue for those traveling by plane, where luggage limitations are an issue. This can also happen with specific tournaments that limit the number of balls you can use. An example of this is the US Open, which limits bowlers to 10 bowling balls.

International competitions often limit bowlers to six balls, and the limit for college tournaments is usually five. Add in tournaments that require air travel, and almost everyone runs into some kind of official or unofficial ball limit at some point while competing.

The standard approach

The most typical advice when it comes to creating a limited ball lineup is to attempt to create variety. Most coaches, for example, will key in on the core types and coverstock types. Generally, the idea is to bring a mix of solid, hybrid, pearl, and urethane coverstocks. Within that mix of covers, you choose a variety of symmetrical and asymmetrical cores.

This is fairly logical, but I think we can dig a bit deeper than that.

A more thoughtful approach

The first step is learning about the environment. What do you know about it? Do you have oil pattern information? How familiar are you with the bowling center? These variables are important when you need to limit the balls you bring with you, because they dictate what the ...