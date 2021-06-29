In this recurring feature, I’ll be answering questions from Bowling This Month readers, or questions I’ve received from bowlers I work with, that might not require the depth of a full-length article, but that can definitely benefit more than just the person who happened to ask. Think of it as a Dear Abby column for bowlers.

I am a typical down-and-in type of player, but I currently see more success moving left with my feet and using more of the oily part of the lane. It’s not what I am used to, and I am feeling stuck between the old and new ways to play the game. Any suggestions?

Every possible answer to this question involves some kind of investment in time, effort, money, or all of the above. While I’m always in favor of playing the lanes the way they want to be played, the fact is that for league bowling, there is often more than one way to attack the lanes. Many bowlers end up feeling like you do when they are forced into a new zone. The big question is whether your lack of comfort in the “right” part of the lane yields better or worse results than being more comfortable in the “wrong” part. There are essentially three solutions to this problem.

First, let’s discuss the option that potentially requires the most time and effort: getting comfortable in the new zone. If the deeper line is truly the best (or only) effective way to attack the lanes, then spending some time practicing in that zone is a must. Investing some time ...