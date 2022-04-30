In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I’m a 75-year-old bowler whose spare game went downhill last year. I eventually realized my problem was 100 percent mental. For me (and I suspect other senior bowlers), the mind tends to get fragile along with the body. If you could post an article about helping seniors with their mental game, it would be much appreciated.

While I’m not an expert on cognition or cognitive impairment, I’ve definitely seen and discussed this issue before with bowlers that I’ve coached. What’s often called “cognitive aging” is a natural process of aging and is not to be confused with disorders such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Of course, anyone who thinks that their specific issues go beyond what is typical of the natural aging process should consult a medical professional for a proper diagnosis.

Like everything else in the body, the brain slows down a bit as we age, which can lead to a bit more difficulty focusing and adapting to new situations. It’s simply a fact that as people age, they can sometimes struggle with busy environments and complex problem-solving. Bowling definitely fits the definition of a busy environment that can require some complex problem-solving. So beyond any physical limitations that might develop to hinder ...