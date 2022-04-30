Big DUMB Goals

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. Coaching a world champion
  • 2. SMART versus DUMB goals
  • 3. Delusional goals
    • 3.1. Yeah, but how?
    • 3.2. Coaching a world champion: part two
  • 4. Uncomfortable goals
    • 4.1. A note about balance
    • 4.2. Coaching a world champion: part three
  • 5. Monumental goals
    • 5.1. Coaching a world champion: part four
  • 6. Believable goals
    • 6.1. Coaching a world champion: part five
  • 7. Final thoughts

It’s the new year, which means it’s time for another article about setting goals. But this one is not like the others. This isn’t about your goals for 2025—it’s about your goals for 2030 or even 2035. This is about setting big DUMB goals.

I’ll start by sharing my origin story as a coach and weave some of that story into the examples throughout the article.

Coaching a world champion

At the ripe old age of 27—when most bowlers are in their prime—I decided that my path lay in coaching. Despite having won a national championship and a few international medals, I quit competitive bowling to pursue something I hoped would be more rewarding: helping others achieve their goals. I applied for and was accepted as an assistant coach on Canada’s national team.

This is where the big DUMB goal part comes in.

I set myself a simple goal: to coach a world champion by the time I was 35. One reason I started coaching so early was my belief that becoming a world-class coach wasn’t something you could achieve by simply stopping bowling, starting to coach, and, boom, suddenly being great. I knew it would take a lot of hard work (and even then, I underestimated it).

And so, with precisely zero international coaching experience and having only coached in a local youth league, I thought to myself, “I’m going to help Canada get to the top of the podium one day.”

Absolute madness. But it happened.

SMART versus DUMB goals

I’ve thought a lot about that journey in recent years, and it made me realize that while SMART goals are helpful in the shorter term, DUMB goals are much better over the long haul. While the familiar SMART acronym stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-oriented (there are a few ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – December 2024

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – November 2024

By:

The Applied Mental Game Pyramid – Part 2

Proactive prevention, awareness, and intervention

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – April 2024

By:

The Applied Mental Game Pyramid – Part 1

Knowledge, simulation, and anticipation

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. He is currently the Head Coach of Team Canada, and he offers remote private coaching services for bowlers who want to improve their games. From 2019 to 2024, Tyrel was Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He has written over 150 articles for BTM on all aspects of the sport, and he is also the author of two best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time and One Elite Frame at a Time.