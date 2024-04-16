In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers and bowlers that I work with. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I struggle with distractions from other bowlers while bowling in my league. I’m not a great bowler, and everyone is always offering advice and talking to me as I’m getting set on the approach. How can I minimize these distractions?

This happens often, and no matter how well-intentioned, it can be overwhelming to get this kind of constant feedback, criticism, and advice.

First of all, my main concern is that bowlers are talking to you while you’re on the approach. They should know better, and no matter your level, you can ask them politely not to talk to you while you’re getting ready to bowl.

Regarding getting advice between shots, it’s important to remember the importance of focusing on what you can control and thinking of things in a positive way. By this, I mean that you should think about what you’re trying to do rather than trying to avoid. Often, advice comes in the form of, “Stop muscling the ball.” You’d be better off rephrasing that positively as, “Keep the armswing loose.”

If you are getting overwhelmed, let the bowlers around you know that you’re focusing on one thing at a time, and while you appreciate their advice, it’s becoming distracting. If you’re already working with a coach, you can tell them that you’re focusing on what your coach told you and that ...