Spare Shooting FAQs

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. Do I need to use the same target for all of my spares?
    • 1.1. Are you hooking it?
    • 1.2. Are you pivoting around two targets?
  • 2. I’m struggling with my multi-pin spares. How can I get those to be as good...
    • 2.1. Adjusting expectations
    • 2.2. Shooting the bucket
    • 2.3. The 3/6/9/10
  • 3. I’m less consistent on my opposite-side spares. Why?
    • 3.1. The visual mix-up
    • 3.2. What about ball-side spares?
  • 4. Final thoughts

A little while ago, I introduced my Personalized Spare Shooting Method that I use to teach spare shooting. I wanted to follow up on that with some of the most frequently asked questions that I get from bowlers about spares. Even with a system that works, there can be individual differences and particular spares that might need a bit of a different strategy.

If one bowler is struggling with a particular spare or alignment issue, it’s likely that there are others out there who can benefit from these answers. With that in mind, let’s get started!

Do I need to use the same target for all of my spares?

The vast majority of bowlers that I’ve worked with are better off targeting a single board for most of their spares. However, as you’ll see in some of the questions below, there are always exceptions.

Are you hooking it?

Most of the time, this question comes from people looking to hook the ball at opposite-side spares while throwing it straight at ball-side spares. Here’s the thing: the entire purpose of having a system for your spares is to reduce confusion and thought.

When hooking the ball at spares, you will inevitably need to adjust to the lanes based on the pattern. So instead of simply knowing exactly where to stand and where to target, you have to consider the pattern, the transition, and what your strike ball is doing.

Let’s give an example. A straighter righthander hooks the ball at the 7 pin using the traditional 3-6-9 spare system. At their home center, this works great, but the same move causes the ball to hook into the left gutter in the center across town. Knowing this, they use a slightly different strategy. Additionally, when bowling on a sport shot, the oil to the outside causes them to miss the pin to the right, so they ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – March 2025

By:

Mythbusting Practice

Training habits that might be holding you back

By:

Three Quick Things: Fixing Limiting Beliefs, Practicing Spares, and Improving the Ball Start

By:

The Applied Mental Game Pyramid – Part 2

Proactive prevention, awareness, and intervention

By:

A Process for Mastering Lane Play

Four steps to making better decisions on the lanes

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. He is currently the Head Coach of Team Canada, and he offers remote private coaching services for bowlers who want to improve their games. From 2019 to 2024, Tyrel was Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He has written over 150 articles for BTM on all aspects of the sport, and he is also the author of two best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time and One Elite Frame at a Time.