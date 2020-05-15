You understand what it is like to stand with a ball in your hand and just know that the shot is made. The circumstances don’t matter. It could be crazy and loud, but it is quiet inside. You could “need” the shot, but you don’t feel like you need anything. It might be time to end the game, but there is a timeless quality in your mind. Your spirit smiles. Everything feels like it’s the right place and the right time.

This is an article about achieving flow. When you are exactly where you should be, in the moment that it is happening, you have a sense of purpose, and the preparation to know what to do. You have it all. And when you have it all, the best athlete you can be shows up. When that happens, you will be productive, effective, and feel powerfully positive about your game.

More than that, you now have to learn this. In the old days, you may have been able to squeak by on skill alone. But the level of competition, the astrophysics of modern balls, and the secrets to solving oil patterns are all now elevated and revealed. All things being equal, if you are facing someone who can deep-dive into their own zone, and you cannot match them in focused intensity, they will roll over ...