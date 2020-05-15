Focused for Flow Header

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. Reach—not too high, not too low
    • 1.1. I am all in!
    • 1.2. I know what I am here to do
    • 1.3. No ego
  • 2. Confidence and control
    • 2.1. One goal
  • 3. Achieving flow
    • 3.1. The simplest drill
    • 3.2. Training to be in the present moment
    • 3.3. True belief
  • 4. References

You understand what it is like to stand with a ball in your hand and just know that the shot is made. The circumstances don’t matter. It could be crazy and loud, but it is quiet inside. You could “need” the shot, but you don’t feel like you need anything. It might be time to end the game, but there is a timeless quality in your mind. Your spirit smiles. Everything feels like it’s the right place and the right time.

This is an article about achieving flow. When you are exactly where you should be, in the moment that it is happening, you have a sense of purpose, and the preparation to know what to do. You have it all. And when you have it all, the best athlete you can be shows up. When that happens, you will be productive, effective, and feel powerfully positive about your game.

More than that, you now have to learn this. In the old days, you may have been able to squeak by on skill alone. But the level of competition, the astrophysics of modern balls, and the secrets to solving oil patterns are all now elevated and revealed. All things being equal, if you are facing someone who can deep-dive into their own zone, and you cannot match them in focused intensity, they will roll over ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Shifting to a Mindset of Control

Improving performance by doing what you can

By:

Overthinking – Part 2

Common errors and solutions

By:

Applying Bowling’s Golden Rules

How to put it all together

By:

Improving Your Bowling With Off-Lane Training – Part 2

An alternative approach to developing lane play skills

By:

Bowling Angry

Battlefield fixes and mental strategies

By:

Dean Hinitz

About Dean Hinitz

Dr. Dean Hinitz is a clinical sports psychologist in Reno, Nevada, a bowler, former competitive gymnast, and black belt in Japanese-style Karate.