Free Swinging to Success

This month, we are going to look at the swing process. The physical relationship we create and maintain with our ball throughout the swing process is a critical component to our long-term success. It is my belief that the most consistent and repeatable process for long-term success comes from using inertia and gravity to groove your swing pattern.

In other words, we are looking to develop a free swing. This involves eliminating—or, at the very least, reducing or limiting—the amount of muscle and force used to generate speed, power, and rotation. I firmly believe this approach to the swing is the most consistent way to develop and master your mechanics.

What are some of the benefits that will result from a free swing? Let’s take a look.

Age, size, and gender



Bowling is looked upon as a sport for all ages and sizes. While this is essentially true, we are still dealing with a heavy object that needs to be propelled 60 feet down the lane. Some see this as an effort of strength. And, to many, it is an effort of strength. However, when teaching the sport to the junior bowlers, to the senior citizens, and to many of the females, a lack of size and strength is often an obstacle to be overcome. Add to that the fact that bowling has become more and more of an athletic endeavor over the last 20 years with the rise of the power game; it is no longer simply a targeting game. Finally, factor in the technological advances of the sport, including bowling balls today that are more aggressive and more powerful than ever before and synthetic lane surfaces with stripped back ends that ...