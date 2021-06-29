Improving Your Bowling Game in a Group Setting

Well, folks…we finally made it to the summer! Some of us were lucky to be able to bowl this past winter season, some of us are first now able to do so, some of us have joined summer leagues, some of us are enjoying taking time off from bowling, and finally, some of us are taking advantage of the many bowling clinics and camps that are being offered this summer.

Bowling clinics and camps offer wonderful opportunities to work with different and interesting coaches, discover new perspectives about your game, and make new bowling friends. However, these settings differ greatly from one-on-one coaching, and if the bowler isn’t mindful of these differences, confusion rather than clarity will be the end result. So, let’s talk about this by starting with a question.

Why are you interested in attending?

This almost seems like a silly question, right? After all, it’s the summer, it sounds like fun, and what better time or way to clean up your game? But let’s hang on for a moment and consider some questions to ponder before you sign up for a camp or clinic:

Is your game broken or in need of fixing? If it is, then based on the clinic or camp description, will you be able to get some answers and assistance at the clinic? If not, will attending the clinic or camp create mental confusion for yourself, which could end up backfiring and causing harm to your physical and mental games?

Are you interested in attending because you will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to work with a celebrated coach or pro bowler? I have been blessed to have attended clinics hosted by Norm Duke, Brian Voss, Amleto Monicelli, and Bob Learn, Jr., and I have learned something from all of these legendary bowlers. Again, there is absolutely nothing wrong with signing up for a clinic or camp coached by a Hall of Fame bowler or current well-known pro, solely for the experience. Just make sure you are clear, in your own head, on whether you are only going for the star appeal, or because your goal is to really learn.

Realistic expectations

A lot of bowlers sign up for clinics or camps and then complain, after the fact, that they did not receive sufficient “one-on-one” time with the coach or coaches. This can be true for both the “star ...