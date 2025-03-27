Five Ways to Improve Your Game in 2026

It’s January, so that means it’s time for resolutions, goals, and new habits that will hopefully stick around past February. Rather than discussing goals, I wanted to focus on five areas you should consider investing your time in if you’re serious about improving your bowling in 2026. Regardless of what your specific bowling goals are, these are the things that can help you get there.

Get some help with your mental game

One of my biggest pet peeves as an elite-level coach is how little bowlers will actually work to improve their mental games. I can assign hours of drills, and most bowlers will happily do them. When I assign the same bowlers thought exercises or on-lane activities to practice elements of their mental game, there simply isn’t as much follow-through.

Building awareness

Bowlers who have already reached a more advanced stage are undoubtedly aware of the importance of the mental game. Many have probably already read a book or two. Intermediate or beginner-level players tend to focus almost exclusively on the physical game to develop their skills, when basic mental tools are just as important, if not more so.

Here’s the thing: your physical execution of any task stems from your mindset. If you’ve ever packed a bag while feeling rushed or panicked, you’ve probably forgotten at least one item. When you are upset, frustrated, or in a rush, you’ll make more mistakes. This is true whether we’re talking about tying your shoes, working on a DIY project, doing some dishes, or rolling a 15-pound orb down the lane.

If you really want to get better in 2026, you’ll need to devote more time to the mental side of the game.

Getting started

The first place to start, as I’ve already mentioned, is with books related to sport psychology. They don’t even have to be bowling-related since the skills are applicable across disciplines. These books provide a solid foundation of mental tools and ways to improve ...