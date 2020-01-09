General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Volt Solid
|Reviewed:
|March 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S72R Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Neon Green
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Charged Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.56
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Volt Solid joins the Equilibrium and the original Volt in 900 Global’s Prime 800 series. It features the same Charged Symmetric core design as the Volt, but this version uses the S72R Solid coverstock. The neon green Volt Solid can be seen anywhere in the bowling center, and its cover is finished from the factory at 2000 Abralon. Our testers liked this ball on both the medium and heavier oil patterns, with a slight edge in reaction on the medium pattern.
All three testers struck a lot on the fresh medium pattern, thanks to this ball’s midlane read and continuation at the back end. The box finish and S72R Solid cover allowed this ball to dig through the pattern in the middle of the lane where the original Volt would slide too far and not have enough lane to get back to the pocket. This ball had a stronger downlane motion than the Honey Badger Extreme Solid and Money Badger Tour. The testers could cover more boards with the Volt Solid than with the Equilibrium on the fresh because its solid cover read the lane earlier. As the track area and front of the lane started to hook, all three testers could
900 Global Volt Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Volt Solid vs. 900 Global Equilibrium
- 900 Global Volt Solid vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl
- 900 Global Volt Solid vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Solid
- 900 Global Volt Solid vs. 900 Global Money Badger Tour
- 900 Global Volt Solid vs. 900 Global Volatility
- 900 Global Volt Solid vs. 900 Global Volt
To compare the 900 Global Volt Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Volt Solid Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.