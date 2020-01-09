900 Global Volt Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Volt Solid
Reviewed:March 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S72R Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Neon Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Charged Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.56
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Volt Solid joins the Equilibrium and the original Volt in 900 Global’s Prime 800 series. It features the same Charged Symmetric core design as the Volt, but this version uses the S72R Solid coverstock. The neon green Volt Solid can be seen anywhere in the bowling center, and its cover is finished from the factory at 2000 Abralon. Our testers liked this ball on both the medium and heavier oil patterns, with a slight edge in reaction on the medium pattern.

All three testers struck a lot on the fresh medium pattern, thanks to this ball’s midlane read and continuation at the back end. The box finish and S72R Solid cover allowed this ball to dig through the pattern in the middle of the lane where the original Volt would slide too far and not have enough lane to get back to the pocket. This ball had a stronger downlane motion than the Honey Badger Extreme Solid and Money Badger Tour. The testers could cover more boards with the Volt Solid than with the Equilibrium on the fresh because its solid cover read the lane earlier. As the track area and front of the lane started to hook, all three testers could

Additional 900 Global Volt Solid Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.