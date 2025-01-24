Brunswick Energize

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Energize
Reviewed:November 2025
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C - EVO Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Red / Black / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Zone Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.478
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.017

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Energize is the latest addition to Brunswick’s Pro Performance line. This ball uses the same Zone Asymmetric core design that was seen in the Vaporize from the fall of 2024. Instead of a pearl coverstock like that ball, the Energize features the HK22C – EVO Hybrid cover. The Vaporize and Energize share the same Crown Factory Compound box finish, with the only difference between the two being their coverstock formulations. The hybrid cover on the Energize picked up a bit earlier and offered more total hook than the Vaporize. We could use the Energize as a step down from rougher-finished balls like the Hypnotize, Alert, and Ethos Solid.

Stroker

Stroker had a very good look to the pocket on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Energize. The ball cleared the front very well and was strong enough at the breakpoint to give him good angle through the pin deck. It wasn’t as angular or as clean as the Vaporize, allowing him to start it farther left, deeper in the oil pattern. He saw this ball provide more length and change directions harder at the breakpoint than his Alert, but it didn’t have quite as much continuation at the back end. The back end motion he saw allowed him to keep moving left with his laydown point and still get the ball back to the pocket. When he felt like the Combat was too strong off the dry, the Energize offered a smoother and more controllable motion for him on

Additional Brunswick Energize Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.