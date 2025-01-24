General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Energize
|Reviewed:
|November 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - EVO Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Black / Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Zone Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Energize is the latest addition to Brunswick’s Pro Performance line. This ball uses the same Zone Asymmetric core design that was seen in the Vaporize from the fall of 2024. Instead of a pearl coverstock like that ball, the Energize features the HK22C – EVO Hybrid cover. The Vaporize and Energize share the same Crown Factory Compound box finish, with the only difference between the two being their coverstock formulations. The hybrid cover on the Energize picked up a bit earlier and offered more total hook than the Vaporize. We could use the Energize as a step down from rougher-finished balls like the Hypnotize, Alert, and Ethos Solid.
Stroker
Stroker had a very good look to the pocket on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Energize. The ball cleared the front very well and was strong enough at the breakpoint to give him good angle through the pin deck. It wasn’t as angular or as clean as the Vaporize, allowing him to start it farther left, deeper in the oil pattern. He saw this ball provide more length and change directions harder at the breakpoint than his Alert, but it didn’t have quite as much continuation at the back end. The back end motion he saw allowed him to keep moving left with his laydown point and still get the ball back to the pocket. When he felt like the Combat was too strong off the dry, the Energize offered a smoother and more controllable motion for him on
