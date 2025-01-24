General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Infinity Quest
|Reviewed:
|August 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - EVO Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Snow / Blue / Pink
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Infinity
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Infinity Quest is the third Brunswick ball to use the asymmetrical Infinity core shape, along with the original Infinity and the Beyond Infinity. It features the HK22C – EVO Solid coverstock that was previously used on the Mesmerize. This aggressive shell is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving the ball much more length than the Mesmerize. In our testing, the Infinity Quest performed its best when we were able to play straighter in the front part of the lane as opposed to starting farther left and going away from the headpin. When we had to move inside later in our test sessions, all three bowlers struggled with the reaction shape they were seeing, as the ball wanted to start early and then didn’t have enough downlane continuation. We liked it much more on the fresh when playing straighter, which then let us switch into the Combat or the Vaporize to have more downlane angle and go around the lane more on the burn.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three testers on the medium oil pattern. He liked the strong midlane traction that the Infinity Quest was able to provide, thanks to its strong coverstock. He found that the ball made a very strong move at the end of the pattern and then got forward, but it was finishing high flush in the pocket. He could be firm and aggressive with his speed, and the ball never tried to get too far down the lane. The best adjustment when the ball started over-hooking was a parallel move left with his laydown point and target at the arrows. This kept the ball in the oil longer, allowing it to still finish strong through the pins. He had room for error to the right
