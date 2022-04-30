dv8 violent collision

General Info

Brand:
Name:Violent Collision
Reviewed:December 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Havoc Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Blue / Silver / Pink
Core Specs
Name:Collision
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.462
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.019

The Violent Collision is one of the most angular bowling balls to ever come from DV8. This new ball uses the same asymmetrical Collision core design that was found in the Collison and the Brutal Collision. The coverstock is the new HK22-based Havoc Pearl formulation, which comes out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Factory Compound. This combination lets the Violent Collision create an unparalleled move at the breakpoint and back end that impressed our testers and matched up best on our medium oil pattern.

Cranker found that the Violent Collision’s new cover had no trouble handling all the oil in the middle of the medium oil pattern, allowing him to start deeper than he could with the original Collision. The ball was very strong at the dry, giving him all the recovery he needed at the breakpoint. When the ball started to over-hook, he could move left with both his laydown and his target, keeping the ball in the oil longer and still seeing plenty of drive through the pins. He had much more total hook and downlane motion compared to the Verge Hybrid and a stronger change of direction over duller balls like the Hellcats. Cranker saw only a small drop in performance on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He moved outside compared to his line on the medium pattern and saw enough motion to strike. The new cover was very good at creating traction even with its glossy box finish, but the look was even better after following traffic from duller balls. With oil removed and more friction available, the Violent Collision could shine without changing the surface. He could use his Brutal Collision, Trouble Maker, or Hellcat XLR8 on the fresh, and then when those balls started hooking early, he

