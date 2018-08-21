Hammer The Sauce

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Aggression Solid CFI
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Red / Black / Magenta
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Modified Contrusion
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.000

The Sauce is another updated version of a familiar name from Hammer’s past. This new release uses the Aggression CFI Solid coverstock from the recently-discontinued Rip’D Solid. Its box finish is 500/2000 Abralon, giving The Sauce easy traction through the oil. This aggressive coverstock surrounds a new symmetrical core design called Modified Contrusion. The original Contrusion core from the first generation of The Sauce needed to be changed to fit into current USBC RG specifications. The change is fairly small, taking it from an RG of 2.45″ in the original to 2.47″ in this version. This low RG shape gets The Sauce rolling quickly, helping to produce a strong midlane read.

All three of our testers really liked The Sauce on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker had no trouble getting his ball through the pins on this longer, higher volume condition. He started his Sauce on board 15 off his hand, targeting 13 at the arrows and using a breakpoint on 10 downlane. Tweener used a laydown board of 22, a target around the third arrow, and a breakpoint on the eight board. Cranker’s high rev rate allowed him to create the most angle with The Sauce. He was starting his ball on 30, targeting the 18 board at the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.