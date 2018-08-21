General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Solid CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Red / Black / Magenta
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Contrusion
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Sauce is another updated version of a familiar name from Hammer’s past. This new release uses the Aggression CFI Solid coverstock from the recently-discontinued Rip’D Solid. Its box finish is 500/2000 Abralon, giving The Sauce easy traction through the oil. This aggressive coverstock surrounds a new symmetrical core design called Modified Contrusion. The original Contrusion core from the first generation of The Sauce needed to be changed to fit into current USBC RG specifications. The change is fairly small, taking it from an RG of 2.45″ in the original to 2.47″ in this version. This low RG shape gets The Sauce rolling quickly, helping to produce a strong midlane read.
All three of our testers really liked The Sauce on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker had no trouble getting his ball through the pins on this longer, higher volume condition. He started his Sauce on board 15 off his hand, targeting 13 at the arrows and using a breakpoint on 10 downlane. Tweener used a laydown board of 22, a target around the third arrow, and a breakpoint on the eight board. Cranker’s high rev rate allowed him to create the most angle with The Sauce. He was starting his ball on 30, targeting the 18 board at the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer The Sauce Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer The Sauce vs. Hammer Black Widow Pink
- Hammer The Sauce vs. Hammer Statement Pearl
- Hammer The Sauce vs. Hammer Statement Solid
- Hammer The Sauce vs. Hammer Web
- Hammer The Sauce vs. Hammer Web Tour Edition
To compare the Hammer The Sauce to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.