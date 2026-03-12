General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Zero Mercy Tour
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|C2 Tour Edition
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Crimson
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Obsession Tour
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.469
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Zero Mercy Tour is the first ball in the Zero Mercy line to use a different core shape. Instead of the Super Offset weight block used on the Pearl, Solid, and Hybrid, the Tour uses the Obsession Tour asymmetrical weight block. This core design has a much lower RG (2.469″) compared to the 2.524″ RG in the Super Offset design. The differential is also much lower at 0.034″, compared to the 0.053″ offered in the other Zero Mercy releases. This core has been used before in the Obsession Tour and Envy Tour, as well as the pearl versions of those bowling balls. The coverstock on this ball is new as well. This is the first “Tour” ball from Hammer to use HK22C2. Its new C2 Tour Edition coverstock comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1000 SiaAir finish. Between the quick-revving core shape and the very dull box finish, the Zero Mercy Tour gets started early and is very controllable downlane. As smooth as the ball was downlane, we still had plenty of continuation through the pin deck. This ball was at its best for all three of our bowlers when there was more oil in the front, but they were still able to maintain decent pin carry throughout our test sessions with the box finish.
Stroker
Stroker saw very easy traction on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Zero Mercy Tour out of the box. The core revved up quickly, and the cover grabbed the lane through the oil. He crossed 12 at the arrows and and got it out to eight at the breakpoint. The ball provided a strong, smooth arc and was very strong through the pins. The dull surface tore up the front of the lane pretty quickly and
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Hammer Zero Mercy Tour Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Zero Mercy Tour vs. Hammer Deep Ocean Vibe
- Hammer Zero Mercy Tour vs. Hammer Fallout
- Hammer Zero Mercy Tour vs. Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane 78D
- Hammer Zero Mercy Tour vs. Hammer Spawn
- Hammer Zero Mercy Tour vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid
- Hammer Zero Mercy Tour vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Pearl
- Hammer Zero Mercy Tour vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Solid
To compare the Hammer Zero Mercy Tour to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Zero Mercy Tour Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.