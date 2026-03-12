Hammer Zero Mercy Tour

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Zero Mercy Tour
Reviewed:October 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:C2 Tour Edition
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir
Color:Crimson
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Core Specs
Name:Obsession Tour
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.469
Diff:0.034
Int. Diff:0.013

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Zero Mercy Tour is the first ball in the Zero Mercy line to use a different core shape. Instead of the Super Offset weight block used on the Pearl, Solid, and Hybrid, the Tour uses the Obsession Tour asymmetrical weight block. This core design has a much lower RG (2.469″) compared to the 2.524″ RG in the Super Offset design. The differential is also much lower at 0.034″, compared to the 0.053″ offered in the other Zero Mercy releases. This core has been used before in the Obsession Tour and Envy Tour, as well as the pearl versions of those bowling balls. The coverstock on this ball is new as well. This is the first “Tour” ball from Hammer to use HK22C2. Its new C2 Tour Edition coverstock comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1000 SiaAir finish. Between the quick-revving core shape and the very dull box finish, the Zero Mercy Tour gets started early and is very controllable downlane. As smooth as the ball was downlane, we still had plenty of continuation through the pin deck. This ball was at its best for all three of our bowlers when there was more oil in the front, but they were still able to maintain decent pin carry throughout our test sessions with the box finish.

Stroker

Stroker saw very easy traction on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Zero Mercy Tour out of the box. The core revved up quickly, and the cover grabbed the lane through the oil. He crossed 12 at the arrows and and got it out to eight at the breakpoint. The ball provided a strong, smooth arc and was very strong through the pins. The dull surface tore up the front of the lane pretty quickly and

Additional Hammer Zero Mercy Tour Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.