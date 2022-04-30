General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Black Venom
|Reviewed:
|March 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage MFS Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear APG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
Motiv’s new Black Venom is the second ball to use the Gear APG Asymmetric core design, which debuted inside the Blue Coral Venom. This ball uses the Leverage MFS Solid coverstock, a tamed-down version of the Leverage Solid coverstock that was used on the Jackal Ambush. The new coverstock comes out of the box with a 4000 grit sanded finish, which contributes to making the Black Venom smoother than the Blue Coral Venom and the Primal Shock at the breakpoint. Cranker had the best overall reaction with this ball, and all three of our testers had a very good reaction with it on our medium oil test pattern.
Cranker’s higher rev rate helped him create just a little bit more forgiveness than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Black Venom. The dull box finish and low RG core shape picked up in the midlane and provided plenty of downlane recovery with his rev rate. Despite being smoother than the Blue Coral Venom, he could start this ball farther left and cover more total boards. The asymmetrical core design provided more flare potential than the Venom Shock, making this ball a step up for him. The box finish was the best option for Cranker on this pattern, with the Venom Shock having less hook and a smoother motion and the Primal Shock and Pride Empire providing more length and a sharper move off the spot. Cranker liked the Black Venom more than the other two bowlers
