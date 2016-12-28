General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Agitator Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Violet / Lime Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Oblivion
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Motiv Chronic Paranoia is the sanded and solid-covered follow-up to the polished and pearlized original Paranoia. This ball uses the same Oblivion symmetrical core shape as the original, paired up with a solid version of the Agitator coverstock. The Chronic Paranoia has a box finish of a 4000 grit LSS, making it much stronger in the middle of the lane and smoother at the back end compared to the original. We saw lots of hook from this ball, even on heavy volumes of oil.
We started on our longest and slickest pattern, where the Chronic’s sanded cover easily grabbed the lane for all three testers. It offered early traction that was strongest in the middle of the lane with a continuous motion through the pins. Stroker was playing the straightest through the front to keep his ball on-line to the pocket. His reaction was every bit ...
