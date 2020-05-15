General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Jackal Flash
|Reviewed:
|October 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion HV Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Orange / Silver / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Jackal Flash is Motiv’s newest high performance release. This ball uses the Predator V2 asymmetrical core design that is also used in two other current Motiv balls, the Alpha Jackal and the Jackal Ghost. The Jackal Flash features the all-new Infusion HV Pearl Reactive coverstock that comes out of the box polished to 5000 grit LSP. This combination gave us more total hook than the Ripcord, while still being a ball down from the Alpha Jackal. It was also more angular than both the Forge Fire and the Trident Nemesis.
Stroker and Tweener were best able to take advantage of the Jackal Flash’s strong angular motion on the medium oil test pattern. All three testers felt like they had a little bit too much length on the heavy oil pattern and all used surface changes to give them additional hook on the fresh. Everyone liked the polished box finish better on the sport and heavy oil patterns after the lanes had started to transition and hook more after using duller balls to break down the oil in the track.
Stroker saw a big move downlane with the Jackal Flash on the medium oil pattern. This ball was cleaner to the breakpoint than both the Forge Fire and the Ripcord Flight. It provided plenty of recovery and back
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Jackal Flash Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Jackal Flash vs. Motiv Alpha Jackal
- Motiv Jackal Flash vs. Motiv Desert Tank
- Motiv Jackal Flash vs. Motiv Golden Jackal
- Motiv Jackal Flash vs. Motiv Jackal Ghost
- Motiv Jackal Flash vs. Motiv Ripcord Flight
- Motiv Jackal Flash vs. Motiv Supra
- Motiv Jackal Flash vs. Motiv Trident Nemesis
To compare the Motiv Jackal Flash to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Jackal Flash Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.