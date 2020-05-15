Motiv Jackal Flash

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Jackal Flash
Reviewed:October 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Infusion HV Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSP
Color:Orange / Silver / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Predator V2
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Jackal Flash is Motiv’s newest high performance release. This ball uses the Predator V2 asymmetrical core design that is also used in two other current Motiv balls, the Alpha Jackal and the Jackal Ghost. The Jackal Flash features the all-new Infusion HV Pearl Reactive coverstock that comes out of the box polished to 5000 grit LSP. This combination gave us more total hook than the Ripcord, while still being a ball down from the Alpha Jackal. It was also more angular than both the Forge Fire and the Trident Nemesis.

Stroker and Tweener were best able to take advantage of the Jackal Flash’s strong angular motion on the medium oil test pattern. All three testers felt like they had a little bit too much length on the heavy oil pattern and all used surface changes to give them additional hook on the fresh. Everyone liked the polished box finish better on the sport and heavy oil patterns after the lanes had started to transition and hook more after using duller balls to break down the oil in the track.

Stroker saw a big move downlane with the Jackal Flash on the medium oil pattern. This ball was cleaner to the breakpoint than both the Forge Fire and the Ripcord Flight. It provided plenty of recovery and back

Additional Motiv Jackal Flash Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.