General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Transform Pearl
|Reviewed:
|July 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Red / Cherry / Shadow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Morph-Wing
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Transform Pearl is the second ball in the Roto Grip line to use the Morph-Wing core shape. This is the same weight block that was featured in the Transformer, with changes coming to the coverstock, color, and box finish. This ball uses the MicroTrax Pearl Reactive coverstock. This is a particle-based pearl coverstock that was previously used on balls like the Duo, Exotic Gem, and Optimum Idol Pearl. The Transform Pearl is finished with Power Edge, but despite the shiny box finish, we saw this ball as slightly on the earlier and smoother side for a polished pearl.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern with the Transform Pearl. His rotation and rev rate allowed the ball to continue a little bit better through the pin deck than the other two bowlers were able to see. This gave him better entry angle into the pocket and better pin carry than they had on this condition. He was a good five boards right with his laydown point compared to the Transformer on this pattern. The Transform Pearl was much smoother off the spot than the RST Hyperdrive Pearl or the Gremlin, requiring him to move his breakpoint closer to him than the breakpoint he used with those balls. Once he got his eyes used to the shape that this ball made, he was able to get to the pocket easily and often. The glossy box finish helped the ball clear the front, but the ball rolled very heavily in
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Roto Grip Transform Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Transform Pearl vs. Roto Grip Gremlin
- Roto Grip Transform Pearl vs. Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X
- Roto Grip Transform Pearl vs. Roto Grip Hustle SOS
- Roto Grip Transform Pearl vs. Roto Grip Hustle VP
- Roto Grip Transform Pearl vs. Roto Grip Rockstar Amped
- Roto Grip Transform Pearl vs. Roto Grip RST Hyperdrive Pearl
- Roto Grip Transform Pearl vs. Roto Grip Transformer
To compare the Roto Grip Transform Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Transform Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.