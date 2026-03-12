Roto Grip Transform Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Transform Pearl
Reviewed:July 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:MicroTrax Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Red / Cherry / Shadow
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Morph-Wing
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.015

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Transform Pearl is the second ball in the Roto Grip line to use the Morph-Wing core shape. This is the same weight block that was featured in the Transformer, with changes coming to the coverstock, color, and box finish. This ball uses the MicroTrax Pearl Reactive coverstock. This is a particle-based pearl coverstock that was previously used on balls like the Duo, Exotic Gem, and Optimum Idol Pearl. The Transform Pearl is finished with Power Edge, but despite the shiny box finish, we saw this ball as slightly on the earlier and smoother side for a polished pearl.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern with the Transform Pearl. His rotation and rev rate allowed the ball to continue a little bit better through the pin deck than the other two bowlers were able to see. This gave him better entry angle into the pocket and better pin carry than they had on this condition. He was a good five boards right with his laydown point compared to the Transformer on this pattern. The Transform Pearl was much smoother off the spot than the RST Hyperdrive Pearl or the Gremlin, requiring him to move his breakpoint closer to him than the breakpoint he used with those balls. Once he got his eyes used to the shape that this ball made, he was able to get to the pocket easily and often. The glossy box finish helped the ball clear the front, but the ball rolled very heavily in

Additional Roto Grip Transform Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.