Storm Ion Pro Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ion Pro Pearl
Reviewed:November 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Amethyst Pearl
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Core Specs
Name:Element Tour AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.014

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Ion Pro Pearl is Storm’s latest ball to use the Element Tour AI asymmetrical core. This weight block has been used in the previous two versions of the Ion Pro, and this time it’s paired with the NRG Pearl Reactive coverstock that we last saw used on the Ion Max Pearl. Instead of being shined with Power Edge, the cover is finished this time with 4000-grit Abralon. Despite being a pearl, we saw slightly less length from the Ion Pro Pearl than the Ion Pro Solid. The ball was very angular when it found the dry, helping our bowlers get it up to the pocket when they started to open their angles as the lanes began to break down. Our standard test layouts gave us great reactions on the medium oil pattern, and the dull surface helped the Ion Pro Pearl create enough traction for our heavy oil pattern as well.

Stroker

Stroker liked the strong downlane motion he saw from the Ion Pro Pearl on the medium oil pattern. Balls with surface seem to get a little forward for him when he has to start moving left and opening his angles, but the Ion Pro Pearl was very strong and continuous at the back end. He could start with his angles open, using the very strong motion off the friction to get the ball to finish flush in the pocket. His misses into the oil had enough traction from the rougher finish to still dig into the lane and drive through the pin deck. This ball was a more angular option than the Ion Max and the Bionic, but it didn’t have

Additional Storm Ion Pro Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.