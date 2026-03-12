General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Ion Pro Pearl
|Reviewed:
|November 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NRG Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Amethyst Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Element Tour AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ion Pro Pearl is Storm’s latest ball to use the Element Tour AI asymmetrical core. This weight block has been used in the previous two versions of the Ion Pro, and this time it’s paired with the NRG Pearl Reactive coverstock that we last saw used on the Ion Max Pearl. Instead of being shined with Power Edge, the cover is finished this time with 4000-grit Abralon. Despite being a pearl, we saw slightly less length from the Ion Pro Pearl than the Ion Pro Solid. The ball was very angular when it found the dry, helping our bowlers get it up to the pocket when they started to open their angles as the lanes began to break down. Our standard test layouts gave us great reactions on the medium oil pattern, and the dull surface helped the Ion Pro Pearl create enough traction for our heavy oil pattern as well.
Stroker
Stroker liked the strong downlane motion he saw from the Ion Pro Pearl on the medium oil pattern. Balls with surface seem to get a little forward for him when he has to start moving left and opening his angles, but the Ion Pro Pearl was very strong and continuous at the back end. He could start with his angles open, using the very strong motion off the friction to get the ball to finish flush in the pocket. His misses into the oil had enough traction from the rougher finish to still dig into the lane and drive through the pin deck. This ball was a more angular option than the Ion Max and the Bionic, but it didn’t have
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Storm Ion Pro Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm Alpha Crux (2026)
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm Bionic
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm EquinoX Hybrid
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm Ion Max Pearl
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm Ion Pro Solid
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm IQ Tour Sapphire
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm Monsoon
- Storm Ion Pro Pearl vs. Storm Rocket AI
To compare the Storm Ion Pro Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm Ion Pro Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.