General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Super Nova
|Reviewed:
|September 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NeX Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Lime / Azure / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ignition
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The NeX Solid Reactive coverstock makes its latest appearance in Storm’s lineup with the release of the new Super Nova. While this is the same coverstock formulation as the Proton PhysiX, the Super Nova uses the asymmetrical Ignition core shape from the Nova, which has a slightly higher RG (2.49″), a slightly lower differential (0.052″), and a slightly higher intermediate differential (0.019″) compared to the Atomic core in the PhysiX balls. The Super Nova comes out of the box at a very rough 2000 Abralon finish. Its strong core and dull solid coverstock give this ball lots of hook through heavier oil.
Stroker really liked the motion that the Super Nova provided on the heavy oil pattern with the box finish. He had no shortage of hook and continuation, with some room for error to the outside that allowed him to open his angles on the fresh. He was covering more boards than with the Nova, and the Super Nova’s stronger downlane motion gave him a good look as the lanes broke down as well. He could continue chasing the pattern inside and rely on the ball’s downlane continuation to get it through the pins. It wasn’t until very late in the session that he felt the box finish was too early and he needed a cleaner option like the Dark Code or the Night Road. The medium oil pattern was also a good match for Stroker with the
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims.