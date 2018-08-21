General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Smoke / Creamsicle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 2.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.057
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
As suggested by its name, the Paradox V is the fifth Paradox release from Track. This time, the I-Core 2.0 weight block from all the previous Paradox releases is surrounded by the Prime Pearl coverstock that was introduced recently on the Precision. The Paradox V comes out of the box finished with 500/1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish, which helps to give it more length than the Paradox Black and Tactix, while being just a tad earlier than the Precision. The asymmetrical I-Core 2.0 weight block remains unchanged from the previous Paradox releases. This low RG designs helps the Paradox V rev up quickly enough to keep it from sliding too far down the lane, and its large differential allows it to get back from nearly anywhere to the pocket. This ball’s pairing of cover and core provides a strong midlane read and a strong move off the breakpoint on medium oil patterns.
The best match for this new factory-polished release for our testers was our medium oil test pattern. The polished box finish pushed the Paradox V through the front of the lane while providing a fast-revving motion in the middle of the lane. At the end of the pattern, the Paradox V was not as angular as the Precision. Compared to duller balls
