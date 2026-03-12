Bowling Through Time - Part 3

In the last article, we looked at the 1970s through the lens of individual innovation. Don McCune found an equipment strategy that gave him more hook until the rules caught up, and Mark Roth showed that rev rate could be used as a repeatable weapon rather than just an oddity. Both examples raised the same broad question: when a sport changes, is it the athlete, the technology, the environment, or the rules that move first?

The 1980s give us a slightly different angle on that question. Rather than focusing only on what the bowlers did with their bodies, this decade lets us look at what the manufacturers did with the bowling ball itself. The sport had already moved from rubber to plastic, but the next step was more significant. Urethane coverstocks, the development of weight blocks, synthetic lanes, and more repeatable lane maintenance all changed the relationship between the bowler, the ball, and the lane.

That relationship is important because bowling equipment is not passive. A high jump landing mat, for example, makes a new technique safe, but it does not directly help the athlete once the jump itself has begun. A bowling ball is different. It interacts with the lane on every revolution, removes oil, stores and releases rotational energy, and ultimately changes the shape of the shot. The bowler still has to execute, of course, but the equipment is an active part of the performance.

Recap

By the start of the 1980s, it was clear from observation and experience that a ball entering the pocket with greater entry angle, while still retaining enough energy to continue through the pins, offered a better chance of striking. Accuracy still mattered, and it always will, but accuracy alone was no longer the whole story. The ball also had to create the right ...