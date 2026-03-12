Why Bowling Can Get Boring, and How to Fix It

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Article Contents

  • 1. A quick primer on the brain’s happy chemicals
    • 1.1. Dopamine
    • 1.2. Oxytocin
    • 1.3. Serotonin
    • 1.4. Endorphins
  • 2. Triggering happy chemicals in practice/training
    • 2.1. Dopamine in practice
    • 2.2. Serotonin and oxytocin in practice
  • 3. Triggering happy chemicals in competition
    • 3.1. Focusing on the social side
    • 3.2. Expanding your horizons
  • 4. Final thoughts

If you’re an experienced bowler, you’ve probably gone to practice and bowled fairly close to a group of open play bowlers. You’ve likely seen these bowlers get incredibly excited at getting a strike or a spare. You might even have been a little distracted or annoyed by it, but there was probably also a part of you that remembered being that excited to get strikes and spares. Now, you expect them, and unless you have a lot of them, you don’t get all that excited about it.

Whatever level you are at, these feelings are quite normal. There’s a reason that practices become boring, and league bowling can feel humdrum after bowling in a big tournament the previous weekend. And it has to do with your brain chemistry.

A quick primer on the brain’s happy chemicals

Four of the main hormones that affect your brain’s happiness are dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. Combined, they contribute to your good feelings of achievement, community, and status.

Four well-known chemicals that produce good feelings in your brain are oxytocin, dopamine, endorphins, and serotonin.

Four well-known chemicals that produce good feelings in your brain are oxytocin, dopamine, endorphins, and serotonin.

Dopamine

Dopamine is widely understood as the hormone that’s triggered by the pursuit and achievement of a goal. It’s also been popularized more recently as the hormone that is manipulated by social media and endless scrolling. But there’s more to it than simple instant gratification.

When you are happy after achieving a new personal record (PR) at the gym, you’re triggering dopamine. From a bowling point of view, the equivalent is bowling your personal best score, or making a ...

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Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of coaching experience and is the Head Coach for Team Canada. In addition to coaching, he is a freelance writer who has written over 150 articles for Bowling This Month on all aspects of the sport, and he is the author of three best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time, One Elite Frame at a Time, and Ask the Coach. Outside of the bowling industry, Tyrel writes for brands and publications on youth sports, parenting, mindset, and mental health. He lives in Montreal, Canada.