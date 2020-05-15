Breaking Down Barriers - 200

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. What does a 200 average look like?
  • 2. Physical game considerations
    • 2.1. Improving your spare game
    • 2.2. Getting more strikes
  • 3. Tactical game considerations
    • 3.1. Back to spares
  • 4. Mental roadblocks
    • 4.1. Joining “the club”
    • 4.2. Confidence
    • 4.3. Awareness
  • 5. Final thoughts

For my first article in this series, I want to discuss the 200 average. 30 years ago, a bowler with a 200 average was an elite league player. With changes to lane oil technology and bowling balls, this is no longer the case, but it still represents a significant club that many bowlers want to join. Unfortunately, there are barriers to entry that have stymied many a bowler who feels stuck in the 180 to 190 range.

Some combination of physical, mental, and tactical barriers exists for any average benchmark, such as 150, 180, or 220. I’ll go through each of these in future parts of this series and break down the needs of each bowler as they develop from one average group to another. You’ll see that the needs are similar, but the nuances are important.

With all of this said, let’s break down the 200 average: what it takes to get there, the technical and tactical pieces of the puzzle, and the mental roadblocks that sometimes get in the way.

What does a 200 average look like?

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to watch a lot of bowling in my role as a national team coach and youth league coordinator. During this time, I also tracked scores, both digitally and manually, just like many people will do individually to better understand their game using apps like PinPal. I used my data from thousands of games and series across many different bowlers to figure out the performance level needed to achieve various ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Converting to the Two-Handed Game

By:

Getting Ready for the USBC Open Championships

By:

De-Cluttering Your Bowling Mind

By:

Bowlers Behaving Badly – Part 3

Lack of lane courtesy, watching the ball too long, tardiness, and moving other people's stuff

By:

Tips and Suggestions for Mid-Level Bowlers – Part 3

The chicken wing, being yourself, and making moves

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose is Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He is the former Head Coach for Team Canada, with almost 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. Tyrel is an NCCP Competition Development level and USBC Bronze Certified coach, and a former Canadian National Champion. Follow Tyrel online at his coaching Facebook page.